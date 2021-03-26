Weather Authority: Seasonable Saturday with plenty of sunshine

Conditions will fall back to seasonable levels on Saturday with bright sunshine and calm winds.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with rain but temperatures will stay mild. Rain will move into the area in the morning between 7 and 11 a.m. with a mid-day lull before picking back up around 4 p.m.

Monday will be much cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Showers. High: 68, Low: 53

MONDAY: Breezey, cooler. High: 56, Low: 40

