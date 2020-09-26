Weather Authority: Seasonable Saturday with scattered showers

Expect scattered showers to move through the region on Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the 70s.

Rain showers could pop up at any time throughout the day, but the pockets of precipitation will be brief and should not wash out your Saturday plans. Dense cloud cover will block out sunshine and help keep temperatures mild.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties will reach the mid-60s by noontime with temperatures creeping into the 70s as the day progresses. A high of 74 degrees is expected in the city.

Cloud cover will dissipate on Sunday and give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are expected to warm up and surpass the 80 degree mark.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, spotty showers. High: 76

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 81, Low: 66

MONDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 80, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Chance of rain.

