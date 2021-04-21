Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued ahead of Wednesday storms

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches for parts of the Delaware Valley as a cluster of powerful storms rumbles across the region.

The weather advisory, which covers all of Delaware, New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania, will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Philadelphia and some surrounding areas to the north and west have been upgraded to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Trenton and southern reaches of New Jersey are also under a severe warning.

The National Weather Service says to expect the brief but powerful band of storms to bring rain showers, isolated thunder and lightning. Damaging winds with gusts up to 70 MPH can be expected during the storm, according to the weather service.

Most of the Delaware Valley will remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says parts of central New Jersey down to Philadelphia and beyond could see thunderstorms around 2 p.m. Interior sections of New Jersey can expect storms between 3-4 p.m. The storm should clear the coast sometime after 5 p.m.

Temperatures will take a tumble as a cold front sweeps through the Delaware Valley in the wake of the storm. Conditions will drop into the 30s overnight with highs barely expected to reach the mid-50s with wind gusts on Thursday.

