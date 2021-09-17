Weather Authority: Showers, clouds linger Friday ahead of gorgeous weekend

Spotty showers that have lingered around the Delaware Valley for the last few days will start to clear on Friday afternoon ahead of a near-perfect weekend with lots of sunshine.

Scattered pockets of rain will last throughout the morning as precipitation continues to pull offshore. Forecasters anticipate temperatures in the 60 and 70s to feel more uncomfortable with added humidity.

Dense cloud cover will be left in the wake of the showers as temperatures continue to climb towards 80 degrees. FOX 29's Sue Serio says some areas could be treated to some late-day sunshine as the daylight hours wane.

A beautiful weekend is slated across the Delaware Valley, including a picture-perfect Sunday for the Eagles home opener at The Linc. Temperatures on both days will hit the low-to-mid 80s with clear skies and some mugginess that will subside as the weekend continues.

___

FRIDAY: Spotty rain, clouds. High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. High: 85, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 65

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 60

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter