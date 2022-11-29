Weather Authority: Skies clear as temps drop and wind chill values sink to lower 20s Thursday

A rainy and mild day sets the Delaware Valley up for a cold front bringing freezing temperatures and windy conditions.

Overnight into Thursday, skies will clear and temperatures will drop. While the city may see lows around freezing, the suburbs are forecasted to drop into the upper 20s, with wind chill values struggling around 20 degrees.

The Poconos should see wind chills around 10 degrees, or so.

Thursday daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and with the wind, it will feel even colder. The sunshine will help, somewhat.

Friday, conditions begin to moderate a bit, as highs reach close to 50 and no wind to speak of.

Saturday should see rainy conditions, with steady showers by midday. Saturday night should be dry for people heading out for holiday fun.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 32

THURSDAY: Blustery, cold wind chills. High: 43, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Less wind, chilly. High: 47, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 59, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Drier, chilly. High: 47, Low: 35

MONDAY: Clouds increase. High: 50, Low: 33

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 55, Low: 39