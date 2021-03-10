Weather Authority: Spring-like conditions continue across region on Wednesday

Spring is officially over a week away but the Delaware Valley will bask in an early dose of warm and sunny conditions over the next several days, with record warmth on Thursday.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will start out in the upper 30s and 40s across the region. As the sunrises, conditions will quickly turn milder and exceed the 50s during the afternoon. High temperatures in most spots will top out above 60 degrees.

The early dose of spring will reach a head on Thursday as temperatures are expected to exceed 70 degrees in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. Sunshine is expected to last throughout the weekend and into Monday before temperatures turn cooler.

Looking ahead to early next week, FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking colder temperatures in the mid-40s and the possibility of a dusting on snow on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 64

THURSDAY: Record warmth. High: 72, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 67, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Cooling down. High: 50, Low: 36

