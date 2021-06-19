Weather Authority: Storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds Monday

Severe weather could impact the Philadelphia area Monday with the greatest threat north and west of the city.

The storms are moving in from central Pennsylvania where a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued. Thunderstorms are possible for the Delaware Valley between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight with the primary concern being damaging winds, small hail and localized heavy rainfall.

Highs are expected to push into the 90s before the the heat breaks Monday night as the storms move into the region.

Scattered storms hang around Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the 70s before the sunshine returns Wednesday.

MONDAY: Sunny with p.m. storms. High: 91, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 59

THURSDAY: Sunny, Nice. High 81, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of rain. High: 80, Low: 57

