Weather Authority: Storms Wednesday night and Thursday break the heat wave

Wednesday saw the peak of the heat and Wednesday night through Thursday the chance of rain and thunderstorms will reduce the heat gripping most of the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours is not out of the question, though most of the rain activity will remain in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

The main activity for the region is Thursday, as the front makes its way through and widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected. Storms will begin to form by about 2 p.m. Thursday and exiting the region around 7 p.m.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe, so be aware of quick-changing weather conditions.

Temperatures Thursday should top out in the mid 80s, and the low overnight into Friday should drop into the 60s. More comfortable temps are forecasted for the July Fourth weekend, though some scattered showers Saturday could put a damper on some plans.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Storms. High: 86, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 80, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 70, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 82, Low: 65

