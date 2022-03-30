Weather Authority: Storms with strong winds, heavy rain to impact Delaware Valley Thursday night

Temperatures will take a meaningful jump on Thursday, but forecasters say the warmer weather will be spoiled by a system of strong storms that will bring strong wind gusts and drenching downpours.

Overnight conditions will stay calm and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday morning will be noticeably warm with high expected to exceed 60 degrees by 10 a.m.

Temperatures will continue to rise near 70 degrees during the afternoon as a cluster of heavy storms approach from the southwest. FOX 29's Scott Williams said the storms will strike around 5 p.m., the entire Delaware Valley is at a ‘Slight’ threat for scattered severe thunderstorms.

Most of the Delaware Valley is at 'Slight' risk for isolated severe thunderstorms.

A cold front will help push cluster of storms across the region between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. with the heaviest downpours expected north and west of Philadelphia. Forecasters say the main threats associated with the system will be damaging wind gusts and flooding rain.

Delaware Valley residents could also notice hail and lightning on Thursday night as the storms roll through. Forecasters believe the risk of an isolated tornado is low, but still possible.

The main threat associated with Thursday's storms will be heavy rain and damaging winds.

The storms will clear the region around midnight and lead to a seasonable and breezy Friday. Sunshine will return on Saturday and stick around on Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s on both days.

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. storms. High: 73, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 57, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 58, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 59, Low: 42

