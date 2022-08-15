Weather Authority: Stretch of pleasant summer weather continues Tuesday

Sunny and seasonably warm conditions will continue across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday as the region enjoys an extended stretch of pleasant weather.

Temperatures will dip into the min-60s overnight with westerly winds that will help keep showers to our south and west.

Forecasters expect highs on Tuesday to reach into the mid-80s in most parts of the Delaware Valley, with Philadelphia topping out around 85 degrees.

Similar weather days will follow on Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures approach the 90s to start the weekend.

An early look at the weekend shows temperatures in the upper 80s with a chance of storms on both Saturday and Sunday.

___

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Hot, sunny. High: 89, Low: 68