Weather Authority: Summer conditions return to the Delaware Valley ahead of return to 90-degree temperatures

Summer temperatures are making a return as heat and humidity rebound in the Delaware Valley.

Moisture from the ground as a result of Monday night rain is causing dense fog and low visibility in parts of the area Tuesday morning.

Areas north of Philadelphia are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there's a 20 - 30% chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm moving through the Philadelphia area.

Looking ahead, Tuesday's temperatures are expected to reach 86 degrees before they rise back to the 90s Wednesday through Friday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 86

WEDNESDAY: High: 90, Low: 70

THURSDAY: High: 93, Low: 69

FRIDAY: High: 92, Low: 72

SATURDAY: High: 89, Low: 72

SUNDAY: High: 89, Low: 71

MONDAY: High: 91, Low: 71