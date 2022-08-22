Weather Authority: Summer conditions return to the Delaware Valley ahead of return to 90-degree temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - Summer temperatures are making a return as heat and humidity rebound in the Delaware Valley.
Moisture from the ground as a result of Monday night rain is causing dense fog and low visibility in parts of the area Tuesday morning.
Areas north of Philadelphia are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.
FOX 29's Sue Serio says there's a 20 - 30% chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm moving through the Philadelphia area.
Looking ahead, Tuesday's temperatures are expected to reach 86 degrees before they rise back to the 90s Wednesday through Friday.
____
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
TUESDAY: High: 86
WEDNESDAY: High: 90, Low: 70
THURSDAY: High: 93, Low: 69
FRIDAY: High: 92, Low: 72
SATURDAY: High: 89, Low: 72
SUNDAY: High: 89, Low: 71
MONDAY: High: 91, Low: 71