Weather Authority: Sunny, blustery Thursday expected across region

Sunshine will continue on Thursday with blustery conditions that will keep temperatures cold across the region. Sunny and chilly weather will remain throughout the weekend before spring-like temperatures move in early next week.

Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees in most areas on Thursday, but sustained winds from the north will make conditions feel near freezing. During the afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s will be knocked down by a wind chill in the upper 30s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Conditions will remain nearly identical on Friday and throughout the weekend. Clear, sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the lower 40s with a breeze.

By Monday temperatures will turn milder and nearly crack 50 degrees with more sunshine. Temperatures will climb through the 50s on Tuesday and will reach a high of 65 degrees on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 45

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 40, Low: 23

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 39, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 40, Low: 24

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 48, Low: 21

___