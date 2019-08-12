Weather Authority: Sunny Monday ahead of strong storms Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Monday ahead of severe weather Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 90 degrees.

Strong storms are expected Tuesday, with scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe in the afternoon. Storms could also bring damaging winds.

Isloated thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Wednesday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84 Low: 65

TUESDAY: Strong storms. High: 85 Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Isolated thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 65