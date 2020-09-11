Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant Saturday ahead

The humidity will begin to subside on Saturday as temperatures drop into the low 70s with sunshine.

The weekend will wrap up with increasing clouds and highs near 80 on Sunday. Temperatures over the following several days will volley between 70 and 80 with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday figure to be the most pleasant upcoming weather days, as conditions in the low-to-mid 70s will be accompanied by clear skies.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 75, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 79, Low: 59

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80, Low: 67

