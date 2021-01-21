Weather Authority: Sunny, seasonable Thursday slated for region

Conditions will remain sunny and cold on Thursday with a wind chill that will make temperatures feel near freezing. The cooling trend will continue through the weekend when temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-30s.

Friday morning will remain dry and harshly cold with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Uninterrupted sunshine is expected across the region on Thursday, but the cold and steady winds will help make conditions feel below freezing.

A nearly identical weather day is expected on Friday as a cooling trend continues across the region. Temperatures over the weekend will only reach the upper 30s with sunshine.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a cluster of precipitation that could dump some wet snow in parts of our area on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 46

FRIDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 43, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 34, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 36, Low: 22

