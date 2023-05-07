Weather Authority: Sunny Sunday turns to clouds, showers ahead of pleasant Monday

A milder air flow is moving up from the south bringing pleasant temperatures to the Delaware Valley on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon highs will reach up to 76 before clouds roll in later in the evening.

Showers will soon take over throughout the dinner hour, but the wet weather won't last.

Meteorologist Drew Anderson says the weather will rebound for Monday with lots of sun and temperatures nearing 80.

The week ahead is forecasted to be pleasant and spring-like before summer-like temperatures roll in over the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 76, Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Cloudy all day. High: 64, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 68, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Sunny all day. High: 76, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 78, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Feeling like June. High: 82, Low: 58