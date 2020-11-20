Weather Authority: Sunshine continues Friday with milder temperatures

Sunshine will continue on Friday with milder temperatures than what most of the region experienced over the last several days.

Expect a chilly morning with temperatures near freezing to give way to more seasonable conditions. By 10 a.m. temperatures will rise into the lower 50s and approach the 60s around noontime.

Sunny and calm conditions will accompany the mild weather, creating a nice fall start to the weekend.

The favorable conditions will continue on Saturday with a high of 63 degrees. Temperatures will plummet on Sunday with increasing clouds that could bring about rain showers.

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 62

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Cooler, cloudy. High: 53, Low: 40

MONDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 57, Low: 49

___

