Weather Authority: Sunshine, mild temperatures continue on Thursday

Conditions will stay sunny and mild on Thursday as the region continues to thaw out from recent rounds of harsh winter weather. High temperatures will be tamer than yesterday but will reach the upper 40s.

Most of the region will notice a steady breeze on Thursday with gusts reaching the mid-to-upper 20s in some areas. The northwesterly winds will help keep temperatures cool across the region. Most areas will stay in the lower 40s, while areas closer to the shore could approach the 50s.

A nearly identical weather day is expected on Friday with calmer winds. The consecutive days of sunshine will end on Saturday with the first of two weekend rainstorms. Showers will impact the region all day on both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 48

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 47, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Rain showers. High: 55, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Rainy day. High: 50, Low: 41

