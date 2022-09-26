Weather Authority: Sunshine, seasonable fall temperatures to linger until weekend

The final week of September is set to be sunny and seasonable in the Delaware Valley.

Tuesday's morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, with upper 40-degree temperatures in the Pocono Mountains.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly below average, with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s across the area.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain in the low-70s until the weekend ahead of a rainy weekend caused by remnants of Hurricane Ian.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for severe weather alerts

In the tropics, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm with winds of up to 125 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to move towards the western part of Florida later in the week.

Parts of Tampa and St. Petersburg could see up to 20 inches of rainfall due to Ian.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 72, Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 72, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sun, cool. High: 71, Low: 55

FRIDAY: High clouds. High: 70, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 68, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Remnants of Ian. High: 68, Low: 60

MONDAY: Still a chance. High: 65, Low: 57