Weather Authority: Sunshine with bitterly cold temperatures Saturday

The snow is finished, but the winter weather will continue over the weekend with frigid temperatures that will dip into the teens and re-freeze the Delaware Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the region ahead of a cold front moving into the region Saturday. Light rain will move across parts of the area and mixed with cold air will lead to a period of freezing rain.

A blustery wind chill that forecasters say will be in the single digits or below zero in some spots will last throughout the night and into Saturday morning. Forecasters warn that the frigid overnight conditions will re-freeze melted snow on streets and sidewalks.

Sunshine will return on Saturday, but temperatures will stay bitterly cold, with highs near freezing in most spots.

The weekend will wrap up with a wintry mix that will eventually change to rain as temperatures become milder during the afternoon. The front half of Sunday's storm could cause an icy glaze on roads and sidewalks.

SATURDAY: Sunny, frigid. High: 32.

SUNDAY: Ice to rain. High: 40.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High: 34.

TUESDAY: Bitterly cold. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 36.

