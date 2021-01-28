Weather Authority: Temperatures plunge ahead of winter storm

Temperatures will continue to plummet over the next few days ahead of a nor'easter that could bring hours of significant snow to the area.

Temps will only make it to a forecasted high of 27 in Philadelphia and surrounding counties Friday. Gusting winds will continue and make the wind chill factor even harsher. Feel-like temperatures over the weekend will be in the single digits and below zero in some spots.

Snow is expected to move in Sunday afternoon and last all day Monday before pulling offshore by Tuesday.

Philadelphia and the northwest suburbs could see significant snow. Some areas could see anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of snow. Down the shore will only see wind and rain but interior sections of South Jersey will see all snow for the balance of this event.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says the track and temperatures will be key for this long-duration storm.

___

THURSDAY: Frigid, blustery. High: 34

FRIDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 27, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 33, Low: 16

SUNDAY: p.m. snow. High: 32, Low: 20

___

