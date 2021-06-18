Weather Authority: Temperatures to hit 90 degrees over Father's Day weekend

Temperatures will hit 90 degrees across the Delaware Valley on Father's Day weekend with lots of sunshine and the chance of some pop-up thunderstorms.

Conditions on Friday will start off chilly with temperatures around 60s degrees in most parts of the region. Bright sunshine will help raise temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s during the afternoon and early evening.

Conditions will become even hotter on Saturday with a high temperature of 90 degrees expected in parts of the region. Forecasters expect clusters of pop-up thunderstorms to linger around the Delaware Valley during the daylight hours.

Father's Day, which is also the first official day of summer, will stay hot with highs expected to reach 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 85

SATURDAY: Hot, pop-up storms. High: 90, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Hot, mostly sunny. High: 90, Low: 67

MONDAY: Hot, chance of rain. High: 90, Low: 73

