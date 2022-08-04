Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorms roll through Delaware Valley

Thursday was a scorcher in the region as we suffer through a fourth heatwave.

Thursday evening thunderstorms rolled into portions of the Delaware Valley. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. The main threat of these storms is 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

Thursday evening into Friday morning will be toasty with lows only reaching 70.

Friday may prove slightly cooler, as a cold front approaches the Delaware Valley. Highs should top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, while the Poconos and the shore will see temps in the mid 80s.

Thunderstorms should fire up around dinnertime Friday evening. Scattered storms will pop up throughout the weekend, though relief from the heat may not arrive until the middle of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 76

FRIDAY: PM storms. High: 93, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Still a chance. High: 89, Low: 77

SUNDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 94, Low: 78

MONDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 95, Low: 79

TUESDAY: PM storm. High: 93, Low: 77