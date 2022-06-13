Weather Authority: Tuesday morning storms will give way to comfortable temperatures, sun

You will need your umbrella handy Tuesday morning as showers are set to move in, but the payoff will come after the storms.

The storms will include heavy downpours, lightning, and the potential for hail, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 a.m. for multiple counties across the Delaware Valey.

Southern Delaware will see most of the impact from the storms by 7 a.m. while the Philadelphia area experiences some of the wet weather.

The storms are set to move out of the area by 12 p.m., leading into a pleasant afternoon.

Temperatures in the Delaware Valley will begin in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday will also be humid and temperatures are set to rise to the 80s.

Looking ahead, the next chance for rain is Thursday, and temperatures in the 90s return by Friday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: AM Rain, PM sun. High: 84, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 84, Low: 66

FRIDAY: The 90s return. High: 92, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 79, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 78, Low: 57

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 58