Weather Authority: Tuesday to be warm, comfortable as official start of fall approaches

The first day of fall is just two days away and conditions are set to be warm and comfortable ahead of its official start.

FOX 29's Sue Serio has given Tuesday a score of nine out of 10 due to sunshine and low humidity.

Early morning temperatures in the Delaware Valley are in the 70s and expected to rise to the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Forecasters do not expect to see any precipitation in the area.

As the season prepares to change, the sun will begin to set earlier in the day.

Tuesday's sunset time is approximately 7:01 p.m.

Looking ahead, humidity will return Wednesday before temperatures drop to seasonable fall temperatures on Friday and Saturday.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 85, Low: 62

THURSDAY: First day of fall. High: 76, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Feels like autumn. High: 66, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 79, Low: 56

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 73, Low: 66