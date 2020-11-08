Weather Authority: Unseasonably warm Sunday wraps up weekend

A perfect weather weekend across the Delaware Valley will wrap up on Sunday with a round of unseasonably warm temperatures and more sunshine.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will shoot into the 60s by noontime. Bright sunshine and calm winds will help push temperatures upwards of 70 degrees during the afternoon. Around 4 p.m.conditions in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties will reach a high of 75 degrees.

Similar weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will hang in the 60s on both days and reach upwards of 70 degrees.

Rain showers will move into the region on Wednesday and continue through Friday. Along with the rain, a cold front will knock temperatures into the 50s by the weekend.

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 75, Low: 45

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 70, Low: 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Rain arrives. High: 70, Low: 61

