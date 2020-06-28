Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Monday kicks off week
PHILADELPHIA - Remaining clusters of showers will clear the region overnight and give way to hot and sunny conditions over the next few days
Monday morning conditions will start off in the 70s with clear skies. Temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s by noontime in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. Some areas are expected to touch 90 degrees.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY
Temperatures are expected to return to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but humidity will remain. A chance of showers on both days could help cool off the region.
Looking ahead to the July 4th forecast in and around Philadelphia promises seasonable summer conditions with sunshine and a high of __ degrees.
___
Advertisement
MONDAY: Heat continues, mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71
TUESDAY: Cooler, chance of storms. High: 88, Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Cooler, chance of storms. High: 86, Low: 69
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP