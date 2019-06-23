Weather Authority: Warm and sunny Sunday

The Philadelphia area is slated for another beautiful day Sunday with a high of 85 degrees.

Temperatures are forecasted to rise to the low 90s by the middle of next week.

Partial cloud coverage is expected to dominate the forecast in the wake of Sunday's sunny weather.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92 Low: 71