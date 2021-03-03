Weather Authority: Warm, pleasant conditions in store Wednesday

Warmer temperatures are in store for the region but first you will have to endure a cold start Wednesday.

It won't be nearly as windy as it was Tuesday, but it will remain breezy in spots and likely there will be a wind chill that makes it feel as though its in the 20s for most of the day.

As high pressure system in place which gives us the wind moves off shore, the region will warm up Wednesday and sets the area up for a stretch of dry and seasonal days.

Temperatures will rise above average into the 50s, but it won't stay that way. There won't be any precipitation for the day, either.

It'll be the mildest day of the week before temperatures dip again.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 55, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 44, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 24

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny & Chilly. High 38. Low: 27

