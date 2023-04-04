Weather Authority: Warm, sunny stretch to be interrupted by midweek showers

Forecasters expect temperatures to climb into the 80s by mid-week, but a cluster of showers will cool things back down before Easter weekend.

Conditions on Wednesday will stay partly cloudy with temperatures expected to hover in the mid-70s in Philadelphia and neighboring areas.

The warming trend will peak on Thursday when daytime temperatures are forecasted to peak in the low-80s, but a cluster of storms could spoil the warm weather.

Clouds will being to increase on Thursday morning and a warm breeze will help usher in scattered showers that could turn severe by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will drop in the wake of the rain and retreat back to the upper-50s and mid-60s for Friday and into the weekend.

___

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 76, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Warm, p.m. showers. High: 82, Low: 63

FRIDAY: Cooler, clouds. High: 62, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 56, Low: 41