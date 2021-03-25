Weather Authority: Warm temps for Friday with gusty winds

The warm-up will continue on Friday with temperatures expected to reach a summer-like high of 80 degrees in some places.

Temperatures could come close or break records. The record was set in Philadelphia in 1921 with a high of 80.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the region Friday beginning at noon until 7 p.m. Winds could gust to 50 mph.

Conditions will turn milder on Saturday with sunshine before the weekend wraps up with rain on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

___

FRIDAY: Warm, breezy. High: 80, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Showers likely. High: 68, Low: 52

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter