Weather Authority: Warm temps for Friday with gusty winds

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Thursday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The warm-up will continue on Friday with temperatures expected to reach a summer-like high of 80 degrees in some places.

Temperatures could come close or break records. The record was set in Philadelphia in 1921 with a high of 80. 

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the region Friday beginning at noon until 7 p.m.  Winds could gust to 50 mph.

Conditions will turn milder on Saturday with sunshine before the weekend wraps up with rain on Sunday. 

FRIDAY: Warm, breezy. High: 80, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Showers likely. High: 68, Low: 52

