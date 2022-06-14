Weather Authority: Wednesday to bring seasonable conditions ahead of downpours, storms

Wednesday's forecast includes seasonable conditions and sun with temperatures set to reach the upper 80s.

But things won't stay dry as a rain rollercoaster continues.

By Thursday morning, rain and thunderstorms will move across the Delaware Valley again.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the storms will come with strong winds and heavy downpours in some areas.

The severe weather will impact the morning commute, but forecasters say the system will be offshore by 10 a.m.

By Friday, temperatures return to the 90s before a cool down brings more comfortable conditions and less humidity just in time for Juneteenth and Father's Day.

Looking ahead, the summer solstice will bring in the new season on Tuesday. On this day, the sun will rise at 5:14 a.m., making it the longest day and shortest night of the year.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & warm. High: 87

THURSDAY: AM rain, cloudy. High: 84, Low: 66

FRIDAY: The 90s return. High: 92, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny & nice. High: 77, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Juneteenth & Father's Day. High: 79, Low: 59

MONDAY: Sunny & nice. High: 82, Low: 60

TUESDAY: Summer storm. High: 87, Low: 67