Weather Authority: Weekend begins with mix of sun and clouds

Morning fog will lift and clouds will dissipate on Friday as a seasonable weekend begins across the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will start out in the high 50s and warm into the 60s as the morning progresses. By noontime, cloud cover will become spotty which will help sunshine warm the region into the mid-70s. Expect a high temperature of 78 degrees in Philadelphia on Friday.

Expect rounds of scattered showers to impact the region on Saturday. Rainfall is forecasted to begin Saturday morning and continue intermittently throughout the day. Most of the region should anticipate at least a sprinkle on Saturday.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 78

SATURDAY: Scattered rain. High: 76, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 81, Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80, Low: 66

