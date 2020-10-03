Weather Authority: Weekend begins with sunny skies, a fall chill

The weekend will begin on Saturday with sunny skies and a fall chill across the Delaware Valley.

Expect morning temperatures to sit in the upper 50s to start the day. Sunshine and clear skies will help warm the region into the 60s for most of the day. By noontime it will be 63 degrees and by late afternoon temperatures will peak at 67 in Philadelphia.

Overnight will remain dry as temperatures plummet into the 40s. Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures will again struggle to reach the 70s.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking showers in the week ahead. Expect precipitation on Monday and Wednesday.

