Weather Authority: Weekend wraps up with bitterly cold temperatures and sunshine

Sunshine will return on Sunday following a wet and gloomy Saturday across the region, but temperatures will stay bitterly cold.

Remaining clouds from yesterday's rain and subsequent overcast will pull away overnight and into Sunday morning. By 10 a.m. clear skies will be seen across the region with temperatures just above the freezing point.

Noontime conditions will stay sunny as temperatures approach the 40s. The Philadelphia-area is slated to reach a high of 41 degrees on Sunday, but a strong wind chill factor will make temperatures feel below freezing.

Similar weather will stick around for the next several days with cold temperatures and sunshine. Conditions will become milder as the weekend approaches.

SUNDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 42, Low: 33

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High: 41, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 40, Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 43, Low: 27

