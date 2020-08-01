Weather Authority: Weekend wraps up with intense heat, scattered storms

The weekend will wrap up with morning showers which will give way to hot and muggy conditions during the afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms will roll into the region during the early morning hours Sunday. Expect rain, which will be heavy at times, to begin around 2 a.m. and last throughout the morning.

Expect temperatures to rise back into the 90s with increased humidity that will make conditions in Philadelphia feel like the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory has been issued from noon to 8 p.m.

Conditions are expected to worsen on Monday as Hurricane Isaias moves up the coast. A large system of severe weather is forecasted to impact our area as early as Monday and will last into Tuesday.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the shore could see tropical storm force winds as Isaias makes passes through.

SUNDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 92, Low: 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a storm. High: 84, Low: 76

TUESDAY: Isaias rain. High: 79, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable, passing showers. High: 86, Low: 71

