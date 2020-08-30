Weather Authority: Weekend wraps up with sunshine, comfortable temperatures

Expect a beautiful Sunday to wrap up the weekend with comfortable temperatures accompanied by sunny skies and a slight breeze.

Temperatures will linger in the 70s for most of the day on Sunday. Dew points will remain low and a fall-like breeze will help keep conditions comfortable across the region.

Expect morning temperatures in the low 70s to approach the 80s by lunchtime. A high of 80 degrees is expected in Philadelphia and surrounding areas during the late afternoon. Nighttime conditions will remain dry with some cloud cover as temperatures bottom out in the 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring a chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 70s. Conditions will heat up on Wednesday as 80-degree weather returns.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a breeze. High: 80, Low: 65

MONDAY: Chance of p.m. rain, cooler. High: 78, Low: 64

TUESDAY: a.m. rain likely. High: 78, Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of rain. High: 84, Low: 69

