Weather Authority: Wet and windy Christmas Eve slated for region

Santa Claus should be prepared for some choppy flying conditions as he makes his yearly trip to the Delaware Valley tonight. A cluster of downpours with strong wind gusts are expected to impact our area overnight into Christmas morning.

The daylight hours of Christmas Eve will stay mostly dry with unseasonably warm temperatures that will near 60 degrees in most areas. Philadelphia is forecasted to reach a high of 62 degrees during the afternoon.

Rainfall will begin north and west of the city around 4 p.m. and become more widespread with heavier downpours as the evening continues. By 10 p.m. most of the region will experience heavy downpours with whipping winds which could result in some pop-up thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for several counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and all of Delaware.

Rainfall will begin to wind down around 10 a.m. Christmas morning and temperatures will plummet into the 30s which could freeze the gathered rainfall. Some sunshine is expected during the daytime hours of Christmas Day.

