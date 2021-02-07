Weather Authority: Wintry mix of snow, rain moves across the region Sunday

The Delaware Valley is seeing snow for the second Sunday in a row, but this week's storm came with more rain and milder temperatures.

A delayed changeover from rain to snow will dampen previously predicted snowfall totals. As a result, areas north and west of Philadelphia, as well as southern New Jersey and northern Delaware, can now expect about 2-5 inches. Isolated areas could still see up to 6 inches.

Areas along the coast and further south are likely to see a coating to 2 inches but should expect more rain.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through 7 p.m. Sunday, so motorists should be mindful if you must go out.

Snow should start to taper off around 3 p.m. as the system moves out of the area.

Despite the snow, Sunday's still has a forecasted high of 37 degrees. Monday will be colder, potentially causing some refreezing with a low of 18 degrees and a high of 31.

The rest of the week looks to be milder with highs in the 40s and mid-30s through Saturday.

