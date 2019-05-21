Wendy's, Carl's Jr. tease Jack in the Box after Kim Kardashian West calls out fast-food joint

Kim Kardashian West called out Jack in the Box on Twitter so that she could complain about something she witnessed in a restaurant and the tweet triggered a hilarious thread of reactions from competing fast-food chains.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” Kardashian West tweeted.

Immediately after that tweet, other restaurants including Shake Shack, Wendy’s, Carl’s Jr., Hooters and Burger King teased Kardashian West and Jack in the Box.

Wendy’s tweeted, “but like, who even goes there?” and Shake Shack simply used the wide-eyes emoji.

Burger King used a loudspeaker emoji and tweeted, “Jack In The Box to the principal's office.”

Hooters tweeted that it appeared to be a bad day to be Jack, and Carl’s Jr. got clever by making up a Psalm and using it as a play on Kardashian West’s infant son’s name.

After the slew of tweets, Kardashian West took to Twitter again to clarify that her complaint had nothing to do with her or a wrong order, but that she saw something at a location that caused her concern.

The fast-food joint later thanked the reality star for the complaint, saying it would ensure that “everyone has positive experiences when visiting Jack in the Box.”