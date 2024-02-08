article

Wendy’s cheeseburgers are free this week in a deal being offered in celebration of its famous "Where’s the Beef?" commercial that aired 40 years ago during the Super Bowl.

Customers can get a free cheeseburger, known as Dave’s Single, with any purchase at participating Wendy’s restaurants through Monday, Feb. 12. The offer is available on the Wendy’s mobile app and limited to one free cheeseburger per order, the company said.

The Dave’s Single comes with a quarter-pound of "fresh British beef," along with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.

Those who take advantage of the deal on Super Bowl Sunday, which is Feb. 11, will also get free delivery. However, the offer doesn’t apply to third-party delivery platforms.

Wendy’s original "Where’s The Beef" slogan originated during its Super Bowl commercial in 1984, which featured three elderly women staring at a burger with a tiny patty on a massive bun from a fictional competitor, which uses the slogan "Home of the Big Bun."

The small burger prompts actress Clara Peller to yell, "Where's the beef?"

Following Wendy’s advertising campaign, the phrase became somewhat of a catchphrase culturally, even being used by Walter Mondale during his 1984 presidential run.

FILE - Clara Peller, star of Wendy's commercial's, asks her famous question, "Where's the Beef," during a press conference at a Washington Wendy's.

Wendy’s, based in Dublin, Ohio, teamed up with fellow Buckeye stage company Homage to create various designs in celebration of the ad – including a "Where’s the Beef?" T-shirt .

Founded in 1969, there are now over 7,000 Wendy’s restaurants globally.

Meanwhile, National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, which will bring its own host of cheesy deals and freebies from pizza brands across the U.S.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.