West Philly art gallery turns into haunted walk-through for a safe Halloween for families

Halloween looked a little different this year for some families around the city. In West Philly many took advantage of an art gallery turned haunted walkthrough with safety top of mind.

"That’s why we chose it. It’s safer than knocking on doors, ‘hey trick or treat.’ It’s 2023. We’re just trying to do something different," said Ikeem McLeod. He and Miranda Walston brought their sons Chase and Kobe to the Urban Art Gallery for the Halloween experience in doors and off the streets.

"It’s easier, it’s safer and something the kids can come and enjoy," said McLeod.

In the background, beautiful artwork adorned the walls but for Halloween night, the eye-candy is literally tables of candy, scary decorations and spooky music. Kids came dressed in their best filling their bags with their favorites.

"I love Kit Kats. I love skittles," said Chase and Kobe.

"Where we’re living at, the environment we’re coming from, we just want a lot of the kids to enjoy it. When it’s not safe, they can’t come out. They can’t have a ball," said McLeod.

Karl Morris is the owner of the Urban Art Gallery located at South 52nd Street.

"It seems like Halloween is just disappearing in a sense in this area. So, we just wanted to bring it back where the kids could have some safe candy and just enjoy themselves," said Morris.

Kaliek Hayes is the program director and says it is a natural fit for what they do here every week.

"We do programming right now almost every day of the week except for Sunday for young people, at no charge to young people or parents. It’s important. I always call the gallery a beacon of light in a dark space and that’s what it is," said Hayes.

They also gave out art kits and in the rear of the studio they set up a photo shoot.

"I got candy, and we took some pictures," said two other kids. The night was a success with families knowing they could take their kids out worry-free.

"We don’t have a lot of opportunities but with these showing that you can come together, it’s places where it’s safe and you don’t gotta go door to door," said McLeod.

