What is a prop gun? On-set deaths involving them have happened before

Prop weapons bring a sense of realism to the set of a movie or TV show, allowing actors to portray more convincing fight scenes involving guns, knives, spears, swords, or bows and arrows.

Prop weapons that portray sharp edges are typically dulled or made of softer materials like plastic. But prop guns can be either a fake gun or a real gun modified for prop use.

A prop gun produces the same loud bang and a muzzle flash as real guns, but they fire blanks. Instead of a bullet, prop guns fire soft projectiles like paper or plastic wadding.

Prop weapons greatly reduce the threat of bodily harm while performing, but they don’t eliminate the possibility entirely.

According to Yale, a prop projectile can still carry deadly force if fired at close range. Thursday’s incident involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie "Rust" is just the latest reminder of how dangerous these props can still be.

Authorities confirmed Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Incidents like this are rare, but not unheard of.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a prop gun. Hexum, 26, was filming a scene for the show "Cover Up."

Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee, died at the age of 28 after being shot with a prop gun during an on-set accident in 1993. Lee was filming a death scene for the movie "The Crow" when tragedy struck.

The prop gun was supposed to fire a blank, but an autopsy revealed the actor had been struck by a .44-caliber slug. The bullet was found lodged near his spine, NPR reported.

