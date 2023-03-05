When is the last freeze in my area?

Meteorological spring begins March 1, while astronomical spring begins about 20 days later.

No matter when you mark the beginning of the warming season, much of the U.S. will continue to see freezing weather well into May.

For gardeners, the final freeze of the season means they can start flower beds and vegetable gardens. For plant enthusiasts, it means it’s safe to move their greenery to the patio to soak up the sun.

So, when is the final freeze of the season? NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information uses 30 years of data to determine the average date of the final freeze.

THINKING ABOUT A SPRING GARDEN? WINTER IS THE TIME TO PLAN, PREPARE

(FOX Weather)

When is the last freeze of March?

It is the southern U.S. and parts of the West outside the mountains that typically experience their final freeze of the season during March.

When is the final freeze of April?

Warmer air spreads farther into the interior of the Lower 48 during the month of April. For much of the Southern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley, this is when the final freeze of the season usually happens.

HOW THIS OHIO TOWN RINGS IN SPRING WITH BUZZARD DAY

The calyx of a crocus is open and stands out against the still barren winter ground. (Photo by Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images)

When is the last freeze of May?

The majority of the contiguous U.S. usually experiences the final freeze of the season during the month of May.

When is the final freeze of June or later?

Only the highest elevations of the mountainous West typically see the final freeze of the year after June 1.

Want to know when to expect the first freeze of the year? Check out this map .

Read more from FOX Weather