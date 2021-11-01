White House: COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11 to be ‘fully up and running’ next week

Jeremy Greenberg, of Elkins Park, and his 10-year-old daughter, Raya, are enthusiastically awaiting CDC approval for children ages 5 and up to receive the Pfizer vaccine.



"To be able to not wear masks, like, all the time and just breathe," says Raya.



Her father says, "We’ve got a trip planned soon and we’ll feel better about our trip and traveling freely once we get the kids vaccinated."



Greenberg says they will cancel their trip to Mexico next month if the children are not vaccinated in time.



Movement on the issue is expected as early as tomorrow when CDC advisors meet to discuss their official recommendations. The White House says that by next week their kids' vaccination program will be fully up and running.



In our area, counties are preparing. A spokesperson for Montgomery County says that as soon as they get the green light, families can make vaccine appointments for children 5 and up at any of the four county-run clinics.



Camden County, New Jersey says it’s ironing out its plan but will be ready to act as soon as the state provides official guidance.



Our Dr. Mike Cirigliano calls this a major step forward, if people participate.



He explains, "Certain surveys have indicated that only 27% of parents are going to let their kids get vaccinated, so that’s an important that we have to overcome."



Carla Short of West Oak Lane says she needs more time.



"I don’t really think it’s something I would do."



James Savage, of the Logan section of the city, says he supports the vaccine but plans to check in with his children’s pediatrician before heading to the pharmacy.



"If it’s going to make kids safer, I have no problem with it," says Savage.

