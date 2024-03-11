Who remains from Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winning roster?

It has been six seasons since the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

With the recent retirements of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, the Eagles' roster is down to just four holdovers from the championship-winning team.

As we usher in a new era of Eagles football, let's look at who remains from the Super Bowl LII roster.

Brandon Graham

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn Expand

The longtime Eagles defensive lineman announced that he would be back for his 15th season in Philadelphia, after some speculation about his retirement.

Graham, 36, has played the most games in Eagles franchise history since the team drafted him 13th overall from Michigan in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Graham, a former Pro Bowler, is best known in Philadelphia for his clutch strip sack of Tom Brady that essentially secured the Eagles' first Super Bowl win.

A known leader in the Eagles locker room. Graham has also endeared himself to the Philadelphia community and appeared on the Eagles Christmas album.

Lane Johnson

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the locker room against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Phot Expand

Next season will be Lane Johnson's first without Jason Kelce by his side.

Johnson, 33, has played his entire 11-year career in Philadelphia after being drafted by the Birds fourth overall from Oklahoma in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro, and currently ranks 20th all time in Eagles franchise history for games played.

Johnson and his Eagles' linemen were featured on two Christmas albums that raised thousands for local charities.

Jake Elliott

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Expand

Ellott, 29, is the youngest of the Super Bowl holdovers and joined the team during their run to the championship.

Philadelphia signed Elliott, a Memphis product, from the Cincinatti Bengals practice squad after an injury to Caleb Sturgis.

Elliott's immediate impact in Philadelphia saw him boot the longest field goal in Eagles Super Bowl history to stretch their lead in the 4th quarter.

Over the years, Elliott has become one of the league's steadiest kickers and has a penchant for making field goals from great distances.

Elliott tied his longest career field goal of 61 yards last season, bested only by Arizona Cardinals' kicker Matt Prater who booted a 62-yarder.

Rick Lovato

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Rick Lovato #45 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/G Expand

Lovato, a New Jersey native, has quietly been with the Eagles since he was signed during the 2016 season.

Lovato went undrafted in the 2015 draft and bounced between the Bears, Packers, and the former Redskins before being picked up by Philadelphia.

He signed a four-year extension to remain with the team in 2019, and was brought back after being waved in 2021.