Eagles Fletcher Cox announces retirement from the NFL: 'I'm forever grateful'

article

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans are losing another legend - Fletcher Cox is retiring after 12 seasons with the team.

The most decorated defensive tackle in Eagles history announced his retirement in an Instagram post addressed to Eagles fans on Sunday.

"April 26, 2012, was a special day that changed my life forever when Andy Reid called me to say I would be drafted by the Eagles."

Cox played 12 seasons with the Eagles, receiving six Pro Bowl nods, earning four First Team All Pro selections, and helping lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

The all-time great says he came to the decision to retire after much reflection.

"I gave everything I had to this team and this city. I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I am forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization. Go Birds!"

RELATED HEADLINES:

In his emotional announcement, Cox made sure to thank all those who touched his career, starting with his coaches and staff who "helped me grow not just as a player, but as a young man into the man I am today."

Then, his mom, sisters and girlfriend got a special shout out for all their support, along with his late brother Shaddrick.

"Everything I accomplished since your passing has been for you."

Next on the list were Cox's fellow Eagles, who he played alongside for years.

"I will forever cherish the brotherhood. We created memories that will last a lifetime."

Finally, Cox gave a huge thank you to Eagles fans everywhere.

"There is not a fanbase in all of sports that is as passionate as you. You are intense and demanding, but it's because of how much you care. After spending my career here, I wouldn't have wanted it any other way."

For 12 years, Cox has called Philadelphia home, and now he says the city will "always hold a special place in my heart."

The news of Cox's retirement comes less than a week after Jason Kelce announced he was also leaving the game of football after 13 NFL seasons.