Wildfire on Blue Mountain burns over 150 acres, still uncontained

More than 150 acres of Blue Mountain has been torched by a wildfire that broke out over the weekend.

Crews began battling the fire late Saturday night and have been working round the clock ever since.

Firefighters have doused the flames both from the ground and with a helicopter dropping water from above.

As of Monday morning, firefighters said the blaze is still spreading and only 20% contained.

No evacuation orders have been reported as firefighters work to protect nearby homes and buildings.