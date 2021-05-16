Wildfire rages out of control in Little Egg Harbor Township, no injuries reported

article

A wildfire has reportedly torched several hundred acres of forest Sunday night in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Service said in a Facebook post that the fire ignited in Bass River State Forest just east of the Garden State Parkway.

Officials advised people to avoid the area as crews battled back the flames.

No injuries have been reported by firefighters. The fire has not yet been contained.

