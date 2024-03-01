Wildfire scent across Delaware Valley not due to massive Texas wildfires

Did you smell wildfire smoke in the Philadelphia area today? You may be surprised to know the source.

Many may think smoke from the huge wildfires in Texas is wafting east into the Delaware Valley, but that isn’t the case in the odor Friday.

The wildfire scent most were smelling Friday is coming out of New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service performed prescribed burns in Atlantic, Burlington, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Ocean counties. The purpose of the burn is to get rid of brush that could become a potential hazard later in the spring and summer, performing preventative maintenance.

Related article

The wind then shifted from a southerly direction to a more east to west set up, blowing right over N.J. into Pennsylvania, which is why many were able to smell the wildfire scent.

The N.J. DEP Forest Fire Service is trying to get out ahead of 2023’s very active wildfire year. "Prescribed fire not only fosters resilience and diversity in the landscape, but also helps to safeguard our communities," Commissioner LaTourette said. "By executing planned prescribed fires throughout New Jersey’s wooded areas, we are limiting the risk of a catastrophic release of carbon during a wildfire."